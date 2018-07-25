BBNaija’s CeeC Signs Endorsement Deal with NairaBET

Big Brother Naija Double Wahala housemate, CeeC Nwadiora has added another endorsement deal to her already growing list and this time, it’s with sports betting brand, NairaBET.

The sports betting platform took to their social media platform to unveil their latest ambassadorial addition alongside pictures from the contract signing event.

CeeC also confirmed the endorsement deal with a post shared on her Instagram page with caption;

The most powerful thing you can do right now is to be patient while things are unfolding for you. Another one in the bag, I love my new family!! Thanks @officialnairabet , looking forward to an amazing relationship.

Photo Credit: @nairabet