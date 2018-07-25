BBNaija’s CeeC Signs Endorsement Deal with NairaBET

Big Brother Naija Double Wahala housemate, CeeC Nwadiora has added another endorsement deal to her already growing list and this time, it’s with sports betting brand, NairaBET.
The sports betting platform took to their social media platform to unveil their latest ambassadorial addition alongside pictures from the contract signing event.
See tweet:
OFFICIAL: Thank you @Official_CeeC for joining @NairaBET team! #BBNaija #CEEC #Nairabetgopay pic.twitter.com/FUCjXbqAwu
— NairaBET (@NairaBET) July 25, 2018
CeeC also confirmed the endorsement deal with a post shared on her Instagram page with caption;
The most powerful thing you can do right now is to be patient while things are unfolding for you. Another one in the bag, I love my new family!! Thanks @officialnairabet , looking forward to an amazing relationship.
Check out more photos
Photo Credit: @nairabet
Abeg make the correction please. She’s not part of the See Gobe housemates. She’s the double wahala of BBN 3 Season 2018. Update pls. THANK YOU
Meanwhile Congratulations Cynthia Nwadiora aka CEE-C on your endorsement as the FIRST female Ambassador by NAIRA BET.
Err it is Double Wahala and not See Gobe
BN, she was in BBN Double Wahala, not See Gobe. And now I truly hate myself for even knowing that…LOL!
Bad behaviour been rewarded. Why will people change for the better when they see this? Prepare yourself, the next BBNaija will be worse
Even a child that is scolded for bad behaviour is given room to grow, learn and correct that attitude… She’s entitled to a second chance too and that is what this is… deal with it!!!
Some pple are enemy of progress,when u video all ur activities or action for a day.U will see how terrible u might be.
Stop criticising her,nobody is perfect,if u are on her shoes u might not be able to continue with the game.She was emotional tortured and she was able to cope till the last day.
How was she emotionally tortured. She was d one who constantly told other housemates they were below her level. Kept playing with a boy’s mind in the beginning, fought with everyone in d house. The only reason people started to see her as a victim was because she had no friends which was due to her attitude.
She only started making friends with ex housemates after d show and they only condone her because she has gathered a fan base based on the fact that just like u, her fans saw her as a victim. A victim by her own doing.
Is like u are not happy the rate she is going,u can go and ask God why is she being bless.Jesus did not come for the righteous he came for sinner’s.
Find something in her that will make u love her..Envy , bitterness,hatred,gossip,is ungodly character shy away from it and Learn to appreciate pple for what they are.Remain bless as u repent from ur envious way.