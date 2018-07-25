BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#BBNaija’s CeeC Signs Endorsement Deal with NairaBET

25.07.2018 at By 10 Comments

 

CeeC and Nairabet CEO Akin Alabi

Big Brother Naija Double Wahala housemate, CeeC Nwadiora has added another endorsement deal to her already growing list and this time, it’s with sports betting brand, NairaBET.

The sports betting platform took to their social media platform to unveil their latest ambassadorial addition alongside pictures from the contract signing event.

See tweet:

CeeC also confirmed the endorsement deal with a post shared on her Instagram page with caption;

The most powerful thing you can do right now is to be patient while things are unfolding for you. Another one in the bag, I love my new family!! Thanks @officialnairabet , looking forward to an amazing relationship.

Check out more photos

Photo Credit: @nairabet

10 Comments on #BBNaija’s CeeC Signs Endorsement Deal with NairaBET
  • DOUBLE WAHALA July 25, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Abeg make the correction please. She’s not part of the See Gobe housemates. She’s the double wahala of BBN 3 Season 2018. Update pls. THANK YOU
    Meanwhile Congratulations Cynthia Nwadiora aka CEE-C on your endorsement as the FIRST female Ambassador by NAIRA BET.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • niyidaram July 26, 2018 at 4:37 am

    Err it is Double Wahala and not See Gobe

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Anon July 26, 2018 at 7:43 am

    BN, she was in BBN Double Wahala, not See Gobe. And now I truly hate myself for even knowing that…LOL!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Hmmm July 26, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Bad behaviour been rewarded. Why will people change for the better when they see this? Prepare yourself, the next BBNaija will be worse

    Love this! 82 Reply
    • ‘liya July 28, 2018 at 9:56 am

      Even a child that is scolded for bad behaviour is given room to grow, learn and correct that attitude… She’s entitled to a second chance too and that is what this is… deal with it!!!

      Love this! 5 Reply
  • Pat July 26, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Some pple are enemy of progress,when u video all ur activities or action for a day.U will see how terrible u might be.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Pat July 26, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    Stop criticising her,nobody is perfect,if u are on her shoes u might not be able to continue with the game.She was emotional tortured and she was able to cope till the last day.

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • Honey July 28, 2018 at 2:17 am

      How was she emotionally tortured. She was d one who constantly told other housemates they were below her level. Kept playing with a boy’s mind in the beginning, fought with everyone in d house. The only reason people started to see her as a victim was because she had no friends which was due to her attitude.
      She only started making friends with ex housemates after d show and they only condone her because she has gathered a fan base based on the fact that just like u, her fans saw her as a victim. A victim by her own doing.

      Love this! 8 Reply
  • Pat July 28, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Is like u are not happy the rate she is going,u can go and ask God why is she being bless.Jesus did not come for the righteous he came for sinner’s.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Pat July 28, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Find something in her that will make u love her..Envy , bitterness,hatred,gossip,is ungodly character shy away from it and Learn to appreciate pple for what they are.Remain bless as u repent from ur envious way.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija