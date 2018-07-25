Coach Salisu Yusuf says he did nothing Wrong after Video of him Receiving Money from Undercover Journalists Surfaces

Super Eagles’ coach Salisu Yusuf has come under intense fire after a video of him receiving bribe from unidentified undercover agents surfaced online on Tuesday, the 24th.

In a statement published by Sun News, Yusuf who is currently in London, receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment, denied agreeing to swipe players in exchange for the money which he was filmed receiving.

He stated:

“There is nothing in the allegation pointing to a demand for the money from the agents of the two principals. Rather, the agent only handed the money to me after expressing ‘hope’ that the principals would play in the Championship. Be that as it may, I did accept cash handed to me by one of the said football agents, which I later discovered, upon checking, to be $750 and not $1000. Nonetheless, my understanding of the FIFA and NFF Codes of Ethics, particularly Sections 20 of the said codes, is that, gifts of any kind could be accepted by persons bound by the codes which are: of symbolic or trivial value; exclude any influence for the execution or omission on an act that is related to one’s official activities or fall within one’s discretion; are not contrary to one’s duties; do not create any undue pecuniary or other advantage and do not create a conflict of interest.”

In the viral video released to BBCAfrica Eye by renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Yusuf is filmed smiling excitedly after being handed what journalists said was $1000.

According to BBC Africa News, the incriminating video which was filmed in September, 2017, ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), had Aremeyaw’s undercover journalists play football agents to select two Super Eagles players to play for their country at this championship.

