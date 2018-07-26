University says its “no place for bigotry and racism” after Student used the N-word on new Roommate

Georgia Southern University has had to declare that the college is “no place for bigotry or racism” following an iMessage interaction between a student and her new roommate.

Buzzfeed reports that this stance had to be taken after screenshots circulated on social media of a white student accidentally sending a racial slur to a black student who is to be her new roommate.

The exchange happened after the black student sent an introductory message to her and she, among her replies wrote: “Her insta looks pretty normal not too ni***rish.”

She then apologized to the black student, blaming her phone’s autocorrect for the slur.

“Damn spell check I did NOT mean to say that. I was texting Hannah and I meant to say triggerish meaning that you seemed really cool nothing that triggered a red flag!”

A statement released by the university condemning the student’s comment.

“The University shares the hurt our community has expressed following the use of a racial slur exhibited in a screenshot shared on social media,” it read.

“The use of such racist comments is offensive and unacceptable and in no way reflects the attitudes or values of Georgia Southern University.”

Message from Georgia Southern University President Shelley C. Nickel: pic.twitter.com/96MvMOfMu0 — GeorgiaSouthern (@GeorgiaSouthern) July 20, 2018