Check out Samantha Lee & Tyrese Gibson’s Maternity Photos

Tyrese Gibson and his wife, Samantha Lee Gibson release their first maternity photos.

According to People, Tyrese planned a surprise photo shoot session for his 30 weeks pregnant wife.

Samantha shared exclusively with People her surprised look when she woke up on July 1st to find a photo crew at their home. Tyrese went ahead to tell People that she was totally nervous at first but she finally stepped into her power.

The photos released features Samantha’s baby bump from several angles including a photo together with Tyrese and his 11-year-old daughter Shayla. The photos were taken by Derek Blanks and shared exclusively with People.

Tyrese mentioned how he stayed away from most of the shoots on purpose. According to him “I actually purposely stayed out of a lot of photos, I told her this is a moment that I really wanted to capture with her and her daughter”.

Samantha says: “So it’s been quite an experience seeing my belly and our baby grow. It’s like having front row seats to watching a miracle occur in my body.” Tyrese and Samantha are definitely excited about the birth of their daughter, Soraya in September.

See photos below:

See more photos on People