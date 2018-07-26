Google is Launching Free Wi-Fi Stations across Nigeria

At the second Google for Nigeria event, Google announced that in its bid to make the internet more easily accessible to people in the country, it is launching Google Station for Nigeria: a program to provide high quality, high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots in partnership with 21st Century.
“Google Station will be rolling out in 200 locations in five cities across Nigeria by the end of 2019, bringing Wi-Fi to millions of people,” says Google Nigeria Country Director, Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor. “Sites include markets, transport hubs, shopping malls, universities, and more. Nigeria is the fifth country to get Google Station, after India, Indonesia, Thailand and Mexico.”
Google is also making search more powerful for ordinary Africans. Job search launched in March in South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya, and is now rolling out in 29 new countries. In Nigeria, Google is launching a search experience that allows users to explore health conditions based on symptoms, as well as recipe search for anyone who needs a little food inspiration.
StreetView’s Discover Nigeria gallery has been expanded to include more of Nigeria’s wonders including the National Museum in Lagos, Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, Millennium Park in Abuja, and Lekki Conservation Centre.
Additionally, Google announced the update of several products from its “Go” initiative, which were launched in the past year. The Go product suite aims to give people with low bandwidth connections and low-RAM devices the best possible Google experience. These new features include:
Google Go: will soon read web pages out loud and highlight each word so users can follow along.
YouTube Go: users will be able to browse downloaded YouTube Go videos, saved as .yt files, right from the gallery on their phones.
Google Maps Go: will now provide users with turn-by-turn directions, whether they’re travelling by car, by bus or on foot.
Android Go: Launched in Nigeria and 29 other African countries earlier this year, the Go OS gives people coming online for the first time a powerful and reliable smartphone experience.
“We are offering new solutions to improve and expand access in Nigeria and across Africa; these launches demonstrate our commitment to Africa through products built to help people in Africa to make the most of the Internet,” concludes Ehimuan-Chiazor.
oh wow this is soo huge connectivity in this day and age is like electricity in 20th century. we don’t want to be left behind again. This will definitely means a lot ini helping Nigeria progress. This why I liked that timi guy in Lagos last Gubernatorial elections others are going to mars and setting up nations on the moon and we’ll still be trying to have internet and electricity connectivity, It’s not like they have two heads, it’s not like they always had these things, it’s not like there aren’t Nigerians who work in NASA& Power companies abroad. It’s just seems like a lack of initiative, drive and organization to stay AHEAD of the game.
Very true.
Jimi* (Agbaje.)
Impressive!
I am surprised NCC has not weighed in or stepped in with with minimum data tariff pricing. licencing fees e.t.c.
Or is this not going to put all those “tax paying” Telcos out of business in a N20k minimum wage society?
maybe begging for help from the children of other people that invested in their own to help your own that you deliberately and continue to bully and hinder is the way forward these days.
Some people will say its a waste of time because all they are going to do with it is post hashtag.