Dino Melaye “has been abducted by unknown persons” – Ben Murray-Bruce

Senator Dino Melaye’s colleague at the Upper Chamber Ben Murray-Bruce has announced that Melaye has just been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on his way to his court hearing scheduled today in Kogi state.
According to Bruce, Melaye’s brother Moses called to inform him of the kidnap.
See tweet:
I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Lets be on the watch out. Will keep you updated.
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) July 26, 2018
Photo Credit:@dinomelaye
A circus this is. Demo-crazy for sure!
If only this was true. But if it is,then i say “good riddiance to bad rubbish”.
Good for nothing guy.
May the abductors remain unknown.
Amen Amen Amen.
What exactly did Dino do? Just asking
Oturugbeke!
Can the abductors do us all a favour and keep him forever?
Lol! Candy Crush o! His ransome value was zilch. He had to release himself. I hope he has read the story of the boy who cried wolf. The wolf will eventually come. God help him then.
On the other hand, since DSTV has decided to increase their access fees, I think its just right that our own government has decided to entertain us non-stop. House of Cards and Scandal have nothing on these jokers mehn!
Nollywood!
Please when is the movie going to be released? This court jester finally got signed by Nollywood. LOL! Rubbish!