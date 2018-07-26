BellaNaija

Dino Melaye “has been abducted by unknown persons” – Ben Murray-Bruce

26.07.2018 at By 8 Comments

Senator Dino Melaye’s colleague at the Upper Chamber Ben Murray-Bruce has announced that Melaye has just been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on his way to his court hearing scheduled today in Kogi state.

According to Bruce, Melaye’s brother Moses called to inform him of the kidnap.

See tweet:

Photo Credit:@dinomelaye

 

 

 

 

8 Comments on Dino Melaye “has been abducted by unknown persons” – Ben Murray-Bruce
  • Patrick July 26, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    A circus this is. Demo-crazy for sure!

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Tobi July 26, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    If only this was true. But if it is,then i say “good riddiance to bad rubbish”.

    Good for nothing guy.

    May the abductors remain unknown.

    Amen Amen Amen.

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Anon July 26, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Oturugbeke!

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Candy Crush July 26, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Can the abductors do us all a favour and keep him forever?

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • Abi July 27, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      Lol! Candy Crush o! His ransome value was zilch. He had to release himself. I hope he has read the story of the boy who cried wolf. The wolf will eventually come. God help him then.
      On the other hand, since DSTV has decided to increase their access fees, I think its just right that our own government has decided to entertain us non-stop. House of Cards and Scandal have nothing on these jokers mehn!

      Love this! 3 Reply
  • 9ja July 27, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Nollywood!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Akpeno July 27, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Please when is the movie going to be released? This court jester finally got signed by Nollywood. LOL! Rubbish!

    Love this! 4 Reply
