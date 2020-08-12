Connect with us

This BBC Africa Eye Investigation exposes the COVID-19 Racket causing PPE Shortages in Ghana

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across Ghana, the country faced a severe lack of essential protective equipment like face shields, masks and suits.

The country rallied around to help, donors providing thousands of items for frontline medical staff fighting the virus. And yet, over 200 doctors have been infected with COVID-19, with the lack of adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) often cited as one of the causes.

So where did all the PPE go?

Well, the BBC Africa Eye and journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas have discovered why: A COVID-19 PPE racket.

At the height of the crisis, Anas received multiple reports that some staff at Ghana’s biggest hospital were cashing in on the crisis by secretly selling PPE.

Going undercover, Anas and his team purchased multiple items of potentially life-saving PPE from some hospital staff members, items that could have been the difference between life and death for colleagues working directly with coronavirus patients.

Following an internal investigation, the staff in question were suspended by the Ridge Hospital for privately selling PPE in breach of hospital rules.

But questions remain. How much of more Ghana’s vital PPE has gone missing? And how many lives could it have saved?

See the report here:

