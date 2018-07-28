BellaNaija

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala gets her Parents a House 👏🏾

28.07.2018

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala is giving back to her parents and we’re totally here for it.

The celebrated footballer on her Instagram page on Saturday, shared photos of a new house she got for her parents, writing: “Small girl Big God 🙏🏾…Alhamdulilah, parent first.”

See below:

A post shared by Asisat Oshoala (M.O.N) (@asisat_oshoala)

Well done, Asisat.

10 Comments on Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala gets her Parents a House 👏🏾
  • Ijebujesha July 28, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Alhamdullillah Robil Alameen. Very awesome. Well done, Azeezat. More blessings, Insha Allah.

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • Asa July 28, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Chai! Can you be super proud of someone you don’t even know? Because I am super proud of her right now.

    Love this! 77 Reply
    • Dayo July 29, 2018 at 4:53 am

      @Asa, you can o because I don’t know her either and I am so proud of her. Well done o!

      Love this! 37 Reply
    • Indeed July 29, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      Yes you can! And we all are.

      Love this! 18 Reply
  • Honestina July 29, 2018 at 1:48 am

    Yaay. I’m smiling so wide like I’m her parent. This is beautiful. May she never lack
    PS: Working on one for my parents as well, so help me God.

    Love this! 67 Reply
  • TEMI TOPE July 29, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    SO ALL THIS TIME HER PARENTS WERE LIVING IN THE STREETS OR IN RAT HOUSE?? JUST ASKING.

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Tosin July 29, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    A-Z!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • GOODLUCK PHILIP July 30, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    GOOD GIRL MY GOD PLESS U

    Love this! 5 Reply
