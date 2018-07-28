Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala gets her Parents a House 👏🏾

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala is giving back to her parents and we’re totally here for it.
The celebrated footballer on her Instagram page on Saturday, shared photos of a new house she got for her parents, writing: “Small girl Big God 🙏🏾…Alhamdulilah, parent first.”
See below (click the arrows on the sides for more photos and videos):
Well done, Asisat.
Alhamdullillah Robil Alameen. Very awesome. Well done, Azeezat. More blessings, Insha Allah.
Chai! Can you be super proud of someone you don’t even know? Because I am super proud of her right now.
@Asa, you can o because I don’t know her either and I am so proud of her. Well done o!
Yes you can! And we all are.
Yaay. I’m smiling so wide like I’m her parent. This is beautiful. May she never lack
PS: Working on one for my parents as well, so help me God.
SO ALL THIS TIME HER PARENTS WERE LIVING IN THE STREETS OR IN RAT HOUSE?? JUST ASKING.
No, under your bed
Omo ale jati jati.
A-Z!
GOOD GIRL MY GOD PLESS U