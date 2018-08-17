How Kobe Bryant’s $6m Investment in 2014 became $200m

Former Basketball star Kobe Bryant is $200 million richer, thanks to a $6 million investment he made in 2014.

Bryant, in March 2014, announced he purchased a 10% stake in sports drink brand BodyArmor, the same day he announced the start of his new company, Kobe Inc.

On Tuesday, Coca-Cola announced it had purchased a minority stake in BodyArmor, and according to ESPN, sources say based on the valuation of the deal, Bryant’s stake is now worth approximately $200 million.

Bryant is the fourth largest investor in the brand, coming behind it’s co-founder Mike Repole, Coca-Cola and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Bryant who is reported to have made about $328 million on court during his 20-year NBA career (and about the same off the court during that time), had made several investments following his retirement.

He formed a $100 million joint venture investment firm with entrepreneur Jeff Stibel and started his own production company, Granity Studios.

In 2018, Granity Studios won an Oscar for best animated short with “Dear Basketball”.