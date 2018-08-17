Minimum Wage: Governors say they’re not Elected to Pay Salaries Alone

Nigerian governors have said that they are not elected just to pay salaries alone, Abdulaziz Yari
This was made known by the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state.
Yari spoke to journalists on Wednesday night after their NGF meeting.
The governors were reacting to the federal government’s plan to increase the national minimum wage.
Yari said that other sectors need funding too, not just payment of salaries.
“I don’t think you people voted us for only to pay salaries. You are looking for good roads, electricity, education, and others. So, we can’t do magic. It’s only when we have the funds do all those things,” Yari said.
On the minimum wage, Yari said:
We have a committee of six which represents us in discussions in the committee headed by the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige.
The committee has yet to give us the final report. They have given us an interim report that at the Federal Government level, over 82 per cent is being spent on overheads which cannot move the country forward in terms of infrastructure development and development that we need now.
So, on our own part, we are saying we are going to look at how our income is taken from our final account from 14 years ago so that we can come up and stay in the middle.
Na wa oh!
The economic dynamics of minimum wage is even less understood than i thought in that N20k minimum wage society.
Shebi one would have thought they would kuku vote for intellects, but what am i saying sef, are Accountants and Lawyers not so called intellects? see what they have done to the country na, who will be trusting intellects again?
Anyways sha, long story short (because some of the benefits of high wages are obvious), the low amount you are paying plays into the hands of those Lawyers and Accountants agenda, because it wouldn’t be feasible to have monopolies written into laws and policies for any one profession with high wages.
Maybe i am speaking too much english, lets call it Living Wage. N20k is not a living wage today,. N20k only helps you keep your facade running so you don’t have to look into why your economy is not performing.
If you have to pay people a living wage, then you will be more serious about having a functioning economy. not one being monopolized by Accountants and Lawyers through legislations that infringe on inalienable rights of human beings. .
In any case if you still don’t understand my english, common sense should tell you that human beings can not eat roads or electricity, but they were eating perfectly fine before these things were ever invented or discovered.