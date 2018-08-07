BellaNaija

#BBNaija Star CeeC reveals she’s still Getting Death Threats but has “Inner peace over everything” 💛

It’s been months since the 3rd edition of popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija Double Wahala wrapped up but some die-hard fans of the show are still using the show as an excuse to act inappropriately.

The show’s first runner-up, Cynthia ‘CeeC’ Nwadiora, has revealed that she is still getting death threats.

A few hours ago, the reality TV star shared a screenshot of an email sent to her with the caption:”is this ever going to stop?”.

The sender accused CeeC of sending trolls to harass former housemates Alex and Tobi and as such incurred his wrath enough to deserve an acid bath whenever he meets her.

Thankfully, CeeC is handling it in a positive way. She shared some new photos recently and captioned “Inner peace over everything.”

Go CeeC!

Photo Credit: @ceec_official

  • Cmbo August 7, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    No evil will befall you. You are covered by God’s grace. Trolling is taking a whole new level in this dispensation of social media. Mental illness is real.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Ottawa Queen August 7, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    These ex-housemates are receiving the “double wahala” na….I blame the organizers for that theme!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Mrs chidukane August 7, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    This girl is so pretty. Sexy chic.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Jojo August 7, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Hopefully she has made a police report for tracking

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Bee August 7, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    I love Bella Naijas level of professionalism and positivity. First, they censor the email addresses, secondly, they report on Ceeces’ positive response. Good one editors. Cheers!!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
