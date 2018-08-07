BBNaija Star CeeC reveals she’s still Getting Death Threats but has “Inner peace over everything” 💛

It’s been months since the 3rd edition of popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija Double Wahala wrapped up but some die-hard fans of the show are still using the show as an excuse to act inappropriately.

The show’s first runner-up, Cynthia ‘CeeC’ Nwadiora, has revealed that she is still getting death threats.

A few hours ago, the reality TV star shared a screenshot of an email sent to her with the caption:”is this ever going to stop?”.

The sender accused CeeC of sending trolls to harass former housemates Alex and Tobi and as such incurred his wrath enough to deserve an acid bath whenever he meets her.

Thankfully, CeeC is handling it in a positive way. She shared some new photos recently and captioned “Inner peace over everything.”

Go CeeC!

Photo Credit: @ceec_official