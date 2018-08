Singer Leona Lewis is engaged!

According to exclusive reports from People, the 33-year-old singer recently accepted a proposal from her longtime boyfriend Dennis Jauch!

The couple has been dating for eight years after they met while Dennis was a backup dancer on Leona’s tour. They celebrated their eight-year anniversary last week.

In videos shared on her InstaStory, we can spy on an engagement ring!

Photo Credit: @leonalewis