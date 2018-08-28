Donald Trump hosts Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta & First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the White House

U.S President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Kenyan President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and his wife First Lady Margaret Kenyatta to the White House on August 27, 2018, in Washington, DC.

Trump and Kenyatta met later in the Oval Office to hold an expanded bilateral meeting. The two leaders met to discuss trade and security.

Kenyatta says his country and the U.S. have signed two agreements that will allow American companies to invest $238m for projects in the African nation.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Win McNamee | Olivier Douliery-Pool | Alex Wong