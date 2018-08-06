BellaNaija

Ex Nigerian International Emmanuel Amunike appointed as Tanzania’s Coach

06.08.2018

Emmanuel Amunike has been unveiled by the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) as the country’s national team coach.

The announcement was made via the official Twitter handle of the TFF during a ceremony in the country’s capital, Dar es Salaam on Monday

