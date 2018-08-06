Ex Nigerian International Emmanuel Amunike appointed as Tanzania’s Coach

Emmanuel Amunike has been unveiled by the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF) as the country’s national team coach.

The announcement was made via the official Twitter handle of the TFF during a ceremony in the country’s capital, Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Rais wa Shirikisho la Mpira wa Miguu Tanzania (TFF) Wallace Karia amemtangaza kocha Emmanuel Amunike kutoka Nigeria kuwa kocha Mkuu wa Timu ya Taifa ya Tanzania “Taifa Stars” inayodhaminiwa na bia ya Serengeti kwa mkataba wa miaka 2. pic.twitter.com/At1pcBjSw8 — TFF TANZANIA (@Tanfootball) August 6, 2018