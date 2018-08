Founder of Ghana Movie Awards, Fred Nuamah is trending after the actor/producer reportedly splashed cash on a brand new Porsche Cayenne Turbo for his beautiful wife, Martekor Nuamah.

Fred reportedly purchased the ride for a whopping $200,000.

Check out more photos:

Fred nuamah buys new car for his wife A post shared by Ameyaw TV (@ameyawtv) on Jul 31, 2018 at 6:11am PDT

Frederick and Martekor tied the knot in a private ceremony in March after a headline making proposal aboard an aircraft in January.

Photo Credit: @ghkwaku