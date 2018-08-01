Toke Makinwa set to launch New Brand “Glow by TM”

Media personality Toke Makinwa is launching a new product.
The announcement was made on Toke’s Instagram page, with the product named Glow By TM.
“Here’s to new beginnings darlings 🥂,” Toke wrote as she made the announcement.
The brand is said to be launched on the 13th of August 2018.
See the Instagram post below:
Photo Credit: @tokemakinwa
But what is the product?
