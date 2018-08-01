BellaNaija

Toke Makinwa set to launch New Brand “Glow by TM”

01.08.2018 at By 5 Comments

Media personality Toke Makinwa is launching a new product.

The announcement was made on Toke’s Instagram page, with the product named Glow By TM.

“Here’s to new beginnings darlings 🥂,” Toke wrote as she made the announcement.

The brand is said to be launched on the 13th of August 2018.

Photo Credit: @tokemakinwa

  • Leke August 1, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    But what is the product?

  • hB August 1, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Hope she stops the bleaching.

  • Cmbo August 1, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Keep winning girl! obviously make up/ highlighter

  • nekene August 1, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    I thought she had a hand bag range?

  • Ocean Beauty August 1, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    All the best girl but the bashing this product has received ehnnn

