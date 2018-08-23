Harry Uzoka’s Murder: Girlfriend says she’s Receiving Multiple Death Threats

Deceased British-Nigerian model Harry Uzoka‘s girlfriend Ruby Campbell has spoken out for the first time about the events that led to his death on social media. She had earlier posted a tribute to him after his passing.

Campbell, also a model, in a statement on Instagram, debunked one of the assailants George Koh‘s claim that he had slept with her.

Koh and Harry had been at loggerheads with each other before Koh told Harry he had slept with Campbell.

The duo then arranged a fight. This was when Harry was killed, in what the court has ruled a murder.

Koh and his friend Merse Dikanda were found guilty of murder, and their other friend Jonathan Okigbo was found guilty of manslaughter.

The men will be sentenced on September 21st.

Campbell said she is “sad and heartbroken” about the tragedy, while lamenting that “twisted words and information (made) it seem like I was the bad guy in this situation or this was a fight about me.”

She added that she’s been “receiving multiple death threats”.

She wrote:

I’m not one to post personal things on Instagram but this is necessary. Harry & I were happy. Harry died because a man had a jealous obsession with Harry. He came to his house with his two friends,knives and intentions to kill. Harry and I had just come back from overseas in the Caribbean for Christmas, we came back just before the new year with plans for our new year together. I left London with my suitcase, kissed Harry good bye and went to work. I was shooting in LA and then in Sweden. I came back to London a few days later to the news that my love was murdered a few hours before I had arrived at the UK border. I had spoken to Harry on the phone the night before in Sweden . We spoke for hours ,he wished me Happy Birthday, we spoke about the weekend getaway we had planned and his great news about his audition for a movie. We couldn’t wait to see each other. Harry told me on the phone previously about a person telling him about the lies this soon to be murderer was saying when I was on my lunch break in LA. We both already knew how ridiculous this was. I have NEVER met George and Harry was NEVER friends with him . The whole thing seemed creepy. “How did he even know we were dating ?” was one of the questions we asked each other because we kept our fairly new relationship private. Since this event has happened I’m so sad and heartbroken. I had finally found someone I was so happy with and he was taken from me. The press/social media twisted this whole situation and plastered my face all over the internet . Twisted words and information to make it seem like I was the bad guy in this situation or this was a fight about me. This makes me so sad. I have had a hard time this year grieving and I am still grieving. Harry was my love . I have never lost a person in my life and I’m receiving multiple death threats and multiple social media accounts using a tragedy as click bait. People speaking so evil about my baby and calling me names because they believe anything the internet says. It’s a sad world I live in .Thank you to every person who sent me all those beautiful messages.