Ghana’s Ex President John Mahama announces intention to Run Again in 2020

Ghana’s former president John Mahama has announced his intention to put his name on the ballot for the country’s next election in 2020.

Mahama was defeated in 2016 by current president Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I have submitted my letter to the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) confirming my decision to contest for the leadership of the party with a clear view on victory in 2020, with your support,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I’ve prayed diligently about the task ahead and I believe I owe a duty to God and my country to take our great party back into government, to right the wrongs of the past and to put an end to the cries of the people under the current dispensation.

The 2020 election presents our party, the NDC, with a great opportunity to offer yet again, visionary leadership driven by a commitment to create opportunities for all our people and not just a few,” he said in a video he also posted on Facebook.

Watch full video below:

#JMDeclares2020 I have submitted my letter to the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) confirming my decision to contest for the leadership of the party with a clear view on victory in 2020, with your support. Publiée par John Dramani Mahama sur Jeudi 23 août 2018