Trending: He got his Wife’s Womb Removed after 5 Children Without her Consent

A story is trending on social media of a man who allegedly connived with a doctor to remove his wife’s womb because she’s given birth to five children already.
The story was shared by @DrOlufunmilayo, who said he got it from his friend at whose house the people involved are.
Summary of the story:
The man told the doctor to remove her womb after the fifth delivery, saying, “what does she need the womb for?” She only just found out.
The man, a naval officer, who claimed he “owns” her body and her organs, said his wife deliberately wants to kill him with responsibilities.
The man and his wife had agreed to stop at three kids but they eventually had two more (plus two miscarriages).
He said he was given the option of undergoing a vasectomy (an easier procedure), but didn’t take it because he’s not the “problem” and it’s the duty of the wife to use birth control pills.
He later went on to state that he had initially suggested vasectomy to his wife but she declined and said if she’s “too fertile,” she’ll removed her womb as a last resort.
This probably influenced the man’s decision, the poster said. But does that count for consent? No.
It also doesn’t seem like the procedure was a life-saving measure.
The woman has been destroying properties in their home – she’s burned his clothes, destroyed their television and their fridge.
Family/church members are telling her to forgive him and move back in. She’s refused to go back home.
See screenshots of the full conversation below and please share your thoughts:
Photo Credit: @DrOlufunmilayo
Easy solution. He should go have a complete vasectomy. “2 will ge 4” as my hubby will say. Let them both own the other’s reproductive system. They both have issues here. She just wants to be “borning” because she is legally married??? She said No, to vasectomy and birth control. He now just put the icing plus the cherry on top by taking her selfishness and irresponsibility to the 10th degree. Ok na straight to hospital to cut them tube things. He has no use for them either, at least according to him, they already have 5 kids.
That woman is particularly dull. What are you breaking refrigerator and burning clothes for? Did they do anything to you? Why is that man still walking around with a penis? Or brain? Or tongue? Why does he still have eyes to see and teeth to talk? She’s breaking refrigerator as if she won’t take him back and still contribute money to buy another refrigerator. Hiss.
I love your comment. Castration straight then we settle the issue