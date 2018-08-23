Man allegedly Flogs 15-year Old daughter to Death because she had a Boyfriend

A Zimbabwean man Mandlenkosi Maphosa, 38 has been remanded in prison for allegedly beating his 15-year old daughter to death because she had a boyfriend.

According to The Chronicles, Maphosa, of Tshakambeba Village allegedly flogged the teenager with a “tyre-made whip,” leaving cuts all over her body.

What’s more sad is that she died five days later after he refused to get her medical care.

Maphosa who is facing murder charges, had filed a false reporting saying the child was attacked by unknown persons.

The prosecutor Teererai Mahohoma said:

On August 13 Maphosa beat up his daughter with a tyre-made whip several times all over the body as a way of reprimanding her for having a boyfriend. She sustained injuries from the assault and Maphosa concealed what he had done by refusing to take her to the hospital. She died on August 18 as a result of injuries sustained during the assault and Maphosa went on to report to the police that his daughter was attacked by unknown assailants while she was on her way home at night in order to conceal the offence. Police carried out investigations and discovered that someone had seen Maphosa assaulting the now deceased which led to his arrest.

The Gwanda provincial magistrate ordered that he be remanded in prison and adjourned the case to September 3rd.