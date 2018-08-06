“I’m a proud Catholic…. No need to Judge” – John Dumelo to People Accusing him of Idolatry over Instagram Post

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has responded to critics who recently accused him of idolatry. The criticism began after the newly married actor shared a photo to Instagram, of himself holding the feet of a statue of Jesus Christ in a church in Montreal. In the caption of the photo, Dumelo prayed for his fans and family.
See post:
Dear God…..I pray for everyone who’s pursuing their dreams. I pray You heal the sick, I pray you touch the aged, I pray you grant financial breakthrough for everyone. I pray you break all chains of bondage on anyone cursed. I pray whatever that is touched, turns to Gold. I pray for everyone here that by next week, you shall hear good news….
In response to the criticism, Dumelo shared:
I usually don’t respond to ‘negative ‘ comments on Instagram but these set of comments need clarification. I posted a picture of myself touching the feet of a statue Christ in a church in Montreal. Some people said it’s idol worshipping. Some said it’s blasphemy and others too said it’s occultism. If we all turn our bibles to Matthew 9:20–22, it’s talks about a woman touching the robe of Jesus to be healed. She said “ If I can just touch his robe, I will be healed”. That was her faith. And her faith healed her. When we go to certain churches these days, anointing oil, water etc are sold. Some are asked to pray over these and apply them to be healed. What about those that touch Tv’s to be healed? Is that idol worshipping? Is that occultism? No, it’s all in your faith. Faith is such a big influence if used correctly. I’m a proud catholic and I will never be ashamed of that. My catholic beliefs and principles have brought me this far and it’s taking me further. We all believe in one God. No need to judge. God bless us all.
Photo Credit: Johndumelo1
Tell them oh..PROUDLY CATHOLIC,,,BLESS
Reminds me of a quote the Rev. Chris Okotie said; ‘The Bible, a compendium of God’s thoughts, the corpus of revelation, a university of edifying knowledge, declares without any equivocation, that the earth was rendered a terraqueous globe, by the quotidian operation of the exalted Catholic God
Are you sure it wasn’t a Patrick Obahiagbon ‘s quote?……..
We are Catholic and Proud! don’t judge what you don’t understand. All man to his own believe. It is not idolatry if it is one of their pastors! Funny People
Some people can be so stupid at any given opportunity, even at issues they ought not to show their stupidity and naivety, it is obvious he touched the feet of Christ in a room or environment that looks like a church (Catholic Church) and they are clamouring idol worshipper, we are Catholics, what one doesn’t know tends to be above one. Those accusing him, I wonder if they don’t live on earth and know about people and their different faith, it is better to leave someone with their faith and mind your own business, unrighteous trying to paint themselves as religious.
Preach on John and it’s good that you quoted a bible verse for them. Honestly people and their hypocrisy.
I wish you’d be more proud about being a child of God…A CHRISITIAN.
Im a proud Catholic! I’m I’m proud Baptist! Im a proud Pentecostal! Bla bla bla.
All that one doesnt mean anything.
You are right my dear. Proud this and. proud that. Does your maker call you his child? Does Satan call your God’s child? Are you very certain that you are a child of God? This is the most important. Proud this – if Jesus comes now, are you rapturable?
See the problem?. He was giving an explanation to the action which was the topic. An action common to catholics so people who do not understand shouldn’t call it idolatry. Your statement is beside the point