Peter “Mr P” Okoye shares #MondayMotivation Post

#MondayMotivation I pray that this picture Motivates and inspires you, rather than making you mad or sad. Same God that did for me will surely do it for you🙏🏽🤗 Say a big AMEN!!!🙏🏽 #MondayMotivation #Blessed#LivingMyDreams #MyWayMyWorld#BossOfHisOwn #MrP’sWorld #TheHustleIsReal #LevelUp #ZOOM
Vanity upon vanity is still vanity. Poor you. Be blessed with all properties. Life is more than just having things.
I think once a while it is a good motivation for people.
The reason why Armed robbers and kidnappers is the current trend in Nigeria.
The last time i saw this house was when lola got her Range Rover jeep and it was so tight that all these big cars could not fit in there talkless of the garage but all the same thanks for the pic and inspiration.
Last week’s Monday motivation was by Jude Okoye,
This week’s Monday motivation by Peter Okoye,
Should we expect one from Paul next week???
Money miss road, opportunity to flaunt wealth in the name of motivation.. Why do Nigerians believe opulence is the main way to motivate? How about motivating people to work hard in acts of kindness.
Do you see Bill Gates or even Dangote flaunting pictures of houses and cars? Bush black man mentality.
Oh and for those coming to say I’m jealous, I have more than this. Among my wealthy circle of friends that exhibit money miss road mentality, 100% are black.