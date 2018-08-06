BellaNaija

Peter “Mr P” Okoye shares #MondayMotivation Post

06.08.2018

Peter “Mr P” Okoye has motivated fans with a photo shared on his Instagram.

The singer shared a photo of his home and cars, saying he hopes it motivated fans and not depresses them.

#MondayMotivation I pray that this picture Motivates and inspires you, rather than making you mad or sad. Same God that did for me will surely do it for you🙏🏽🤗 Say a big AMEN!!!🙏🏽 #MondayMotivation #Blessed#LivingMyDreams #MyWayMyWorld#BossOfHisOwn #MrP’sWorld #TheHustleIsReal #LevelUp #ZOOM

  • Marlee August 6, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Vanity upon vanity is still vanity. Poor you. Be blessed with all properties. Life is more than just having things.

    30
  • Miss Fine August 6, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    I think once a while it is a good motivation for people.

    10
    • rosette August 6, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      The reason why Armed robbers and kidnappers is the current trend in Nigeria.

      0
  • ANTHONY August 6, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    The last time i saw this house was when lola got her Range Rover jeep and it was so tight that all these big cars could not fit in there talkless of the garage but all the same thanks for the pic and inspiration.

    0
  • Honestina August 6, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Last week’s Monday motivation was by Jude Okoye,
    This week’s Monday motivation by Peter Okoye,
    Should we expect one from Paul next week???

    0
  • Tina August 6, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Money miss road, opportunity to flaunt wealth in the name of motivation.. Why do Nigerians believe opulence is the main way to motivate? How about motivating people to work hard in acts of kindness.
    Do you see Bill Gates or even Dangote flaunting pictures of houses and cars? Bush black man mentality.
    Oh and for those coming to say I’m jealous, I have more than this. Among my wealthy circle of friends that exhibit money miss road mentality, 100% are black.

    1
