INEC says it did not budget N6bn to Feed the Police

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it did not set aside N6bn to feed police officers in its election budget.

This was made known in a statement on the commission’s Facebook page.

Earlier this week, news had filtered in that the commission, while defending the budget to the national assembly, said N6bn was for the feeding of police officers.

The commission added that what is budgeted for feeding of “all INEC permanent and ad hoc staff, presiding officers, supervisors, monitors, collation and returning officers and all security personnel on election duty including the police, NSDC, Immigration, Prison & NDLEA officers, etc… is more than 25% less than what is being bandied around and it covers all elections including bye elections, re runs, run offs and court ordered elections.”

The commission said that the number of people the amount is more than one million people.

See the statement below:

INEC did not budget N6 billion to feed the police.

There is no budget head for feeding the police in the INEC Election Budget

What we do have is a budget head for feeding all election personnel on election days and it covers all INEC permanent and ad hoc staff, presiding officers, supervisors, monitors, collation and returning officers and all security personnel on election duty including the police, NSDC, Immigration, Prison & NDLEA officers, etc numbering in excess of a million people. The estimated budget for this is more than 25% less than what is being bandied around and it covers all elections including bye elections, re runs, run offs and court ordered elections.

