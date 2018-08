Beautiful multicolored murals have been set up in the streets of London in tribute to singer Aretha Franklin who died on August 16 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

According to Evening Standard, one of the paintings was created by Jules Muck popularly known as Muckrock in collaboration with Global Street Art.

Another artist involved in the painting of the murals is Pegasus.

See more photos:

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood