BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Katherine Johnson honored with Statue by Alma Mater as she Turns 100

27.08.2018 at By 1 Comment

Katherine Johnson

A monumental statue has been set up at the West Virginia State University in honour of African-American physicist Katherine Johnson who turned 100 on Sunday, 26th of August.

The unveiling ceremony which held on Saturday at Johnson’s alma mater, according to Daily Press, had in attendance family and friends.

Congratulatory messages have continued to flood social media platforms to celebrate Katherine whose mathematical genius helped NASA get the first American into space, orbit earth and reach the moon. Some of which include posts by Taraji p Henson who played Johnson in award winning film focused on the life of the ‘Human Computer” and NASA:

Photo Credits

Statue: F. Brian Ferguson/ Gazette-Mail
Katherin Johnson: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

1 Comments on Katherine Johnson honored with Statue by Alma Mater as she Turns 100
  • Radiant August 27, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Happy birthday, Madam. Your life and work are inspiring.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

No Middle Man! Order a Car directly from the USA.

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija