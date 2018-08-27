Trump said “he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again” after meeting with Buhari – Report

US President Donald Trump is known for often making inappropriate remarks, with his comment describing African countries as “s—holes” making headlines earlier in the year.
Well, the US President has gotten even more specific, with Financial Times revealing he described President Muhammadu Buhari as lifeless.
In an article titled “Africa looks for something new out of Trump,” the US President was said to have made the comment after meeting with Buhari in April.
3 people familiar with the matter are said to have confirmed it to Financial Times that the US President said “he never wanted to meet someone so lifeless again” after meeting with the Nigerian President.
Lmaoo! Let the roasting begin! 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Buhari is like that ex or soon to be ex that you look back at and wonder what tf you were thinking! 🤦🏾♀️🤷🏽♀️😂 #funnynotfunny
I still blame Jonathan. Young, promising, educated, and full of potential…yet he let the blatant corruption and incompetence of his government push us into the hands of an primitive ex military ruler.
Jonastans, argue with your keyboard… busy day ahead 😊
I still blame GEJ ooooooooooooooo.
Infact you captured my feelings so well… I remember how young, promising, full of potential ooooo blatant, brazen corruption just killed (i had to repeat all you said) it all because there is corruption now but coded…
As for Trump did he say this in secret or in the open… because i don’t understand this report… let me go and read the FT report
Lol! that’s typical Trump
@Edu- Yes it’s typical Trump but the question is, is Trump lying in his assessment of what he is saying? The picture that goes along with this article is what makes me even more angry about this whole debacle. It’s like Trump is saying to President Buhari, ‘I know you are lifeless much! but bwoy do I love giving you a cheesy grin for the cameras as I watch you sign your country’s deeds away to me…lifeless much!’. That is what hurts me the more. And if Nigerians vote for President Buhari again instead of giving the young, dynamic presidential aspirants a chance, then we should do just like Trump is doing in this picture, that is grin and bear it as our country continues to stay lifeless. God forbid!
Don’t blame Jonathan,it is not corruption that took him out of office,rather minority moved him out of power. This government is More corrupt than Jonathan. Has there been any probe of $25billion in Jonathan administration? . NNPC Director approved such contract without the consent acting president nor minister for petroleum and no body is asking questions. After Abacha loot we shall see Buhari loots.