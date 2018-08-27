Gamer opens fire at Video Game Tournament in Florida, kills 2 & himself

A gamer opened fire on Sunday at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, killing 2 people and injuring 9 others before killing himself.

According to CNN, the gunman David Katz, 24 from Baltimore, Maryland was at the GLHF Game Bar for the tournament which is for players of the football video game, Madden.

Participants gathered at the Jacksonville Landing Complex, an open-air marketplace with bars, restaurants and stores. The winners would go on to a higher level tournament in Las Vegas in October, where large cash prizes could be won, CNN said.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, 2 other persons were injured trying to flee the area. Williams said all victims are in stable condition at different local hospitals.

Police is yet to release a possible motive for the action, however, CNN reports that after Katz killed himself, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI and Baltimore Police searched his family home in Baltimore.

Katz is said to have won Madden tournaments in 2017.

Photo Credit: CNN