1 Person Killed, 13 Others Injured In Toronto Mass Shooting

23.07.2018

1 person has been killed and 13 others injured in a Toronto mass shooting Sunday night.

Authorities were called following gun shots on Danforth Avenue and Logan Avenue in Toronto, Ontario. The shooter has also been confirmed dead but so far the shooter’s motive and cause of death are still not clear.

Police Chief Mark Saunders told CNN that ‘they are investigating “every possible motive, including terrorism.”

According to CNN, an eye witness said he heard about 20 shots and the sound of the weapon being reloaded repeatedly.

“And then, I saw the carnage as I ran down the street here to kind of follow the gunfire,” the man told the station, who described the scene as “pretty crazy.”

“I saw at least four people shot,” he said.

The premier of Ontario Doug Ford took to Twitter last night to share his condolences:

Photo Credit: @RossMcCleanSec

 

