1 Person Killed, 13 Others Injured In Toronto Mass Shooting

1 person has been killed and 13 others injured in a Toronto mass shooting Sunday night.

Authorities were called following gun shots on Danforth Avenue and Logan Avenue in Toronto, Ontario. The shooter has also been confirmed dead but so far the shooter’s motive and cause of death are still not clear.

Police Chief Mark Saunders told CNN that ‘they are investigating “every possible motive, including terrorism.”

According to CNN, an eye witness said he heard about 20 shots and the sound of the weapon being reloaded repeatedly.

“And then, I saw the carnage as I ran down the street here to kind of follow the gunfire,” the man told the station, who described the scene as “pretty crazy.”

“I saw at least four people shot,” he said.

The premier of Ontario Doug Ford took to Twitter last night to share his condolences:

My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto. Thank you to all the first responders for acting quickly to help everyone affected. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 23, 2018

Chief Saunders says 14 people injured. One person has died, in addition to shooter. One young girl in critical. pic.twitter.com/G3AlQMqxah — Wendy Gillis (@wendygillis) July 23, 2018

Photo Credit: @RossMcCleanSec