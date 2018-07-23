Trump has strong words for Iranian President Rouhani

US President Donald Trump has gone on an all-caps rampage against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Trump, on his Twitter, warned Rouhani against issuing threats to the US.

This warning, according to CNN, comes after the Iranian president warned the US that a war against Iran would be “the mother of all wars.”

Americans, Rouhani said, “must understand that war with Iran is the mother of all wars and peace with Iran is the mother of all peace.”

He added a special message for the US President, telling him: “Do not play with the lion’s tail, because you will regret it eternally.”

Trump was evidently not having it, writing on his Twitter:

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!

Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images