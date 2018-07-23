Trump has strong words for Iranian President Rouhani

US President Donald Trump has gone on an all-caps rampage against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Trump, on his Twitter, warned Rouhani against issuing threats to the US.
This warning, according to CNN, comes after the Iranian president warned the US that a war against Iran would be “the mother of all wars.”
Americans, Rouhani said, “must understand that war with Iran is the mother of all wars and peace with Iran is the mother of all peace.”
He added a special message for the US President, telling him: “Do not play with the lion’s tail, because you will regret it eternally.”
Trump was evidently not having it, writing on his Twitter:
To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018
Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Forwarded Comment:
Insanity and Evil
Iran: Signed a Nuclear deal with 5 other countries including the US, opened it’s facilities and was being monitored by UN nuclear experts, who confirmed they have been cooperative, and were satisfied they had been keeping their word so far.
TRUMP DESTROYED THAT DEAL, and is now making threats, and thumping his fat chest making war noises, provoked by war mongers Israel, Saudi Arabia, and in the US by Bolton and the neocons, who have the ugly reputation of attacking other nations in the ME and leaving it in a a huge mess. If this is not insanity, I don’t know what is