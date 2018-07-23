“80% of what you read on social media is fake” – Lai Mohammed tells Nigerians in Diaspora

Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed met with the Nigerian ambassador to the U.S Sylvanus Nsofor and the Embassy’s members of staff in Washington on Friday and during the meeting, he urged Nigerians in diaspora not to believe everything they read about the country on social media.

According to Vanguard, the Minister said: ”Most of what emanate from social media about the situation in Nigeria is fake news. Despite such crises as the farmers-herders clashes and communal conflicts, Nigerians – for the most part – are living together harmoniously. Nigeria is not at war.”

Punch quoted the minister as saying:

Fake news and misinformation when mixed with hate speech threaten the peace, unity, security and corporate existence of Nigerians. Many people in the Diaspora depend a lot on Social media for news about Nigeria. However, 80 per cent of what you read on social media is fake. Please, we implore you to visit our website information, where you can find information that is genuine about Nigeria.

The Minister advised that they should instead rely on credible sources for news from Nigeria. He also asked that they download the FGN-iAPP on their mobile devices in order to have access to authentic Nigerian news.