BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

President Buhari Meets Donald Trump in White House

30.04.2018 at By 14 Comments

President Buhari Meets Donald Trump in White House

President Muhammadu Buhari is, at the time of this report, currently meeting with U.S president Donald Trump.

Buhari was invited by Trump and the two leaders will be having bilateral talks as well as a working lunch.

According to an earlier statement by the White House:

President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region.

The relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and strong, and Nigeria’s economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our mutual prosperity,” the White House said.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to Buhari had said:

The meeting is to discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries and to advance shared priorities, such as promoting economic growth, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security.

The meeting will further deepen the U.S.-Nigeria relationship as the United States considers Nigeria’s economic growth, security and leadership in Africa to be critical aspects of their strategic partnership.

Later in the day, President Buhari will meet with a group of business persons in agriculture and agro-processing, dairy and animal husbandry.

See more photos from the meeting below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @bayoomoboriowo | @buharisallau

14 Comments on President Buhari Meets Donald Trump in White House
  • I’mJustSayn’ April 30, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Did they negotiate visa on arrival? *side eyes*

    Love this! 12 Reply
    • nametalkam May 1, 2018 at 3:16 am

      I have never seen Donny looking this mischievious and happy. I bet you this paper Bu is signing is a death knell on Nigeria. He may have sold the country to Putin and Trump towers. chai

      Love this! 48
    • Fizzy May 1, 2018 at 4:27 pm

      LOLZ, You may just be right. Buhari cannot read and Trump is a conning business man. Bubu might just have sold Aso Rock plus the whole of the Niger Delta and oil fields jhoin.

      Love this! 2
  • John April 30, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Oh dear me

    I wonder what that dullard is signing.

    Did anyone else read it

    I don’t trust this trump smile.

    But it won’t be bad if the dullard signs away Nigeria to America or Trump Organisation.

    Love this! 46 Reply
    • Tolu April 30, 2018 at 8:18 pm

      lmao you’re somehow. It looks like a guestbook or something not a contract

      Love this! 11
  • Emmy birth April 30, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Dee trump please softly dey shake bubu hand biko. The man is old and fragile already before we get another announcement that his moving to his second country London to see his doctors due to the injury sustained from the handshake.

    From concerned Nigerian.

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Marsala April 30, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    That smile is……Creepy!

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Seriously April 30, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Trump’s smile is highly suspicious and disturbing. Look at bUhari smiling like an incompetent person that he is. I bet he couldn’t comprehend on what he is signing. A president who pays $494 million for jets that he will see in 3yrs while the country is crumbling. People losing their jobs , no jobs no light nothing. #buharimustleave# #APCPDPmustgo#
    #sowore2019
    Sensible youths, adults don’t only talk, take action.

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • Beht why April 30, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Chineke nna! I hope this guy has not sold us.

    Love this! 52 Reply
  • mela April 30, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Am really looking forward to the captions that will come from this

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Tony May 1, 2018 at 3:38 am

    At the risks of being paranoid. Trump must have made giant concessions on Nigeria in whatever that old man is signing. Trump truly has hardly smiled like that and he has made it clear. It’s America first so did Bubu insist on Nigeria first or he just thought of he n the gang of thieves. Africa clearly is always thought n threated like a door mat.

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • nnenne May 1, 2018 at 3:42 am

    The creepy smile says it all….the president of a shit hole country arrives!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Jade Edo babe May 1, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Chai, naija is ruined. This photo speaks volumes. Trump is winning. Since Buhari doesn’t care about nigeria, he will sign anything. That his annoying daughter Zahra is a foolish person, she’s always insulting naijas on her social media. I hate arrogant dumb people like her. So, bcos she’s chopping stolen funds, she’s opening her dirty mouth. God will disgrace this family and all these politicians will be put to shame. Their plans to continue to destroy naija, embezzled, share among their families and friends will fail.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Reality Check May 1, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    So Much Subjective HATE!!! When did we end up like this
    Haters Hate all you like. The man is working, and remember that social media will not determine the outcome of Nigerian elections.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Bizzy Body P-Square 4:49
  2. Possibility ft. 2Baba P-Square 5:03
  3. Do Me ft. Waje P-Square 4:41
  4. No One Like U P-Square 4:30
  5. Roll It P-Square 4:19
  6. Ifunanya
  7. Chop My Money (Remix) ft. Akon & May D P-Square 4:32
  8. Beautiful Onyinye ft. Rick Ross P-Square 4:51
  9. Personally P-Square 3:12
  10. Collabo ft. Don Jazzy P-Square 3:44
  11. Bank Alert P-Square 4:14
  12. Nobody Ugly P-Square 4:14

Star Features

PAU… A Culture of Excellence! Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Buy Your Groceries at Sigoja! You Shop, We deliver! Call 08092333444

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija