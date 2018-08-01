Niyi Ademoroti: Why Eunice Atuejide’s Comments on Feminism are Just Sad and Tired

In the most basic sense, feminism is hinged on the ideology that men and women are equal, and should be afforded the same opportunities.
How is this so difficult to understand?
Maybe we should expect it from men (after all, people are seldom willing to give up their privileges), but what about the women who have come forward to denounce feminism outrightly? How do you firmly stand against an ideology that benefits you?
Too many people have said that while they believe in the equality of the sexes, and want women to be afforded same opportunities, they refuse to be identified with feminism.
The list is filled with influential names: German councillor Angela Merkel and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, for example.
Most recent is a Nigerian presidential aspirant Eunice Atuejide, who, on her Twitter, has made it very clear that she isn’t a feminist.
Again, I'm not a feminist!
I actually hate it when people call me feminist because that word means too many things, many of which I DON'T LIKE!
EVERYONE should have a fair chance.
Be yourself and be treated right being yourself
So guys, lets caption this picture!#ANigeria4All pic.twitter.com/JPJkebOU3W
— Eunice Atuejide (@eunice_atuejide) August 1, 2018
It’s easy to understand why Merkel and Grabar-Kitarovic do not want to be associated with the feminist label: their politics lean to the right and the tag could take a bite out of their political capital. (Grabar-Kitarovic is also anti-abortion.)
But what’s Atuejide’s excuse?
Well, the truth is, in Nigeria among many other places, being a feminist comes with some flak.
The word feminist, in several circles, is a “bad” word. To them, it describes a woman who refuses to acknowledge the physical differences between the sexes. A woman who disrupts the order created by God. A woman who wants to take a man’s place in the society (and the home).
I'M NOT A FEMINIST!
Na by force?
And who is a feminist?
My friend who won't cook for her husband & kids cos of equality?
The one who always insults men bcos she can? Ladies who won't let men hold doors for them cos it diminishes their value? What does feminism mean?#ANigeria4All
— Eunice Atuejide (@eunice_atuejide) August 1, 2018
And no one wants to be seen as that- especially in a country like Nigeria where religion is the driving force of the community.
But, the misconstrued belief of what feminism is, is far from the truth of what it is. A quick and proper research of what feminism is will provide accurate information. Those who are truly interested in understanding the principles of feminism and the different intersections that exist within it, know that knowledge is easily attainable.
Feminism recognizes the difference between the sexes, while insisting they should be given equal respect.
Feminism focuses on the empowerment of all women (and is called feminism) because it is the women who have been more disadvantaged in our society. Feminism encompasses the elevation of the rights of all women (class, races and sexuality notwithstanding)
Let’s take politics for example. Do women in politics have the same access as men? Or do we (automatically) set different standards for women?
Twitter user @dondekojo shared an enlightening thread.
The entire idea of feminism is that the standards set for men and women in all aspects are the same; that women get just the same amount of flak (or praise) as men when they do or say the same things. Simple. It’s crazy that this still needs explaining.
If you believe that men and women should be given equal opportunities in the society, that’s all it takes to identify as feminist. Equality and equity.
Rejecting a label, when you agree with its core ideals, because of extremities is cowardice by the way.
— NigeriansAreDying (@TheGentlemaan) August 1, 2018
Eunice Atuejide’s tweet came with the condemnation of the fact that the 2019 presidential aspirants who formed a coalition on Tuesday were all men, that female aspirants like herself, Elishama Ideh and Remi Sonaiya were not invited to sit at the table – that itself is a feminist stand.
That she and the other women can even run to become president of a country (and that women today can vote) is due to the hard work of the feminism she casually condemns.
It really is sad that Atuejide misunderstands what feminism is. (And the entire washing plate argument is too tired, can we, please, retire it?)
The definition of feminism is as SIMPLE as it can be. So what does this woman mean by “it means too many things”??? Smh, Eunice is a disgrace to women across the country and I FEAR for those who support her campaign.
Err where have you been??? You havent seen the DIFFERENT MEANINGS being added to feminism?
Anyway we are not interested in joining the club. You’re free to be a feminist though…i wont be calling you a disgrace to humanity for that.
God bless you cocoa and see, i am a first a woman and i have been in support of other women but i am NOT A FEMINIST. The people who brought about this movement i do not wish to associate with in any form. Dont you ever dare to call a woman who has discovered what she wants and stands for a disgrace because it makes everyone see this your feminism as a forceful and oppressive movement. During the ABA women riot where was feminism ? Did they wait for feminism before they knew the power they had inside. In the north its recorded that women went to war etc so please ohh YOU CAN BE A STRONG WOMAN WITHOUT BEING A FEMINIST.
Dear writer,
It is not your prerogative to determine that a woman should attach a certain label to herself because it strikes you as the superior position.
I didn’t watch the interview but from the point you’ve raised, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with Eunice Atuejide’s position on the issue, or that of other women in politics that you highlighted in your article. As a matter of fact, their stand is rational and respectable.
Feminism is a concept that means many things to many different people. And quite frankly, some ideas people have about feminism obviously do not conform to her ideals. She, like many women, will simply not sleep under an amorphous blanket of a word that she is uncomfortable with. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that.
So in your rant, you have come across as a person who tries to shove their ideals down other people’s throats. Is it by force? In her own words.
i don’t agree with you. As far as criticisms go, it was not forceful. Not in any manner that attempts to shove any ideals down anyone’s throat. Also, the writer was critiquing someone who is a presidential aspirant, i think the boundaries are a bit raised here. We have to hold them to more accountability. So unless, you think any article or think piece that opposes or critiques someone is “shoving ideas down throat”- i honestly fail to see how you arrived at your conclusion concerning the writer.
Well, critiques are relevant and should be encouraged. To me, this is not a critique but an attempt to denigrate the subject because she does not want a label he feels she should wave as banner. In my minds eye, that is shoving. I say I am not this, but you insist I have to be that otherwise shame on me. The caption of the article says that much to me. Like they say, we all look (read) and see (interpret) differently.
As an aside, I like the way you disagree.
You seem to miss the writer’s core point. That Eunice can speak in public, get an education, marry whom she pleases, work, drive, vote and as she hopes, be voted for, are possible not by virtue of any God given rights but by the tireless efforts of so many women and pleasingly men whose passion and dogged fight was based solidly of feminism – the recognition of women as essential parts of society, to be regarded, rewarded and valued.
I once read that to determine a society’s civility was to assess their efforts towards public health and in their treatment of their females.
Abi, that is why we are saying EUNICE can and would support and encourage equality for women especialy and even encourage more women into POLITICS without the tag FEMINISm.
That’s like suggesting MLK should have fought his fight without the civil rights tag. Why are people afraid of the word?
@see “she does not want to be called ‘feminist’ because of its numerous connotations and posits..”
Sounds like an “I’m not black, I’m OJ” type of misstep.
The writer’s core point is essentially that Eunice should not have said she is not a feminist’ because she has no excuse and because feminism is the key to women empowerment. He completely disregards her point that she does not want to be called ‘feminist’ because of its numerous connotations and posits that what ‘feminism’ means is a simple as abc. That is actually untrue, in our present reality. He then went ahead to cite examples of other women who refused to self-identify as feminist. The whole thing about what feminism has done for women is to buttress the core point that should she should not have declined to identify as feminist.
Summarily, the writer’s core point is his revulsion (albeit beautifully written) at her failure to compulsory self-identify as feminist.
I have nothing against the writer or feminism for that matter. It is a very well written piece. My reservation is that women should not have to be shamed for not wearing a label they do not want to wear.
Hmmm. Does the writer of this BellaNaija article think that the author of the Twitter thread referenced and reproduced above (@dondekojo) is making a case for the movement for “compulsory identification” as a feminist, if you must benefit or uphold the ideals?
Not a feminist as well. And no, Feminism and equal rights are definitely NOT the same.
See what the West (coiners of this term by the way) has degenerated to under the guise of feminism.
And please don’t be silly and assume that it’s only/mostly Nigerian women who reject the feminism label. A lot of westerners are pushing back significantly as well and are identifying themselves as non feminists.
I’m a Christian before anything. Before my sex, gender, tribe. Before any other means of identification, I am a Christian. I choose to view the male and female sex the way God sees it. My view of men and women is grounded with the way God designed that we should be. I know my answer may sound awfully simplistic because I am well aware that there are other arguments to accepting or rejecting the feminist label outside of religion but I’m not going into that today.
Whether my christian faith is in view with feminism or not isn’t really my concern so please no one should try to convince me that either God was a feminist or he was a sexist misogynist. Not really interested.
I know he loves me tremendously regardless of my gender. 🙂
I beg to differ you are a human being before all else. You cease to exist if any part of what supports your existence as a human being is removed.
Ada nwanem we are here ohh, followers of christ there is this tingling wrong nudge i get from my spirit about FEMINISM poeple here will never understand that your FAITH and BELIEFS set the foundation for any other thing that may or should come into your life, for us ITS THE WORD OF God and HIS spirit. This is too deep for the human frail mind.
i think my best definition for feminism is by bell hooks. she describes it as a movement against sexism, sexist oppression and sexist exploitation. Here is the thing, anyone can be sexist- male or female. Anyone that buys into the idea of the patriarchy, upholds systems that oppress women, and ideas etc is sexist and that can include women.
These women are not intelligent, and clearly do not understand a lot of things. i want to say something as trite as “i am disappointed in Eunice whatever her name is” but I am not. A lot of women, and in my experience, Nigerian women wear their sexism with pride- that’s ok. you do you and be ignorant with pride. Yet, they enjoy the fruits of feminism, and don’t acknowledge that the rights they enjoy in a world occupied by people who think like they do would not be available to them. Isn’t that just the height of stupidity? If for no other reason but for self preservation?
Personally, sometimes, I dont actually wear the “i am a feminist cap’ but that is because sometimes I want to draw attention to the fact that the right to live in a world free of sexist oppression shouldn’t be something I have to fight so hard for, so hard that my ideals become an ‘ism’ but only for that reason.
Every mallam with him kettle sha, as a presidential aspirant, i know someone that will not be stepping foot in the white house, not if i can help it.
The problem is the definition you wrote above is not the same definition EVERY other feminist has.
Feminism is now an ambiguity…synonymous to several pleasant and unpleasant ideologies.
I and several other women prefer clear cut terms and will continue to distance ourselves from the title FEMINIST.
We are not interested, it has very much become like a cult. And when we refuse to join you try to shame us…..but we are NOT ASHAMED.
lmaooooooooooooooo. so you want feminism to have one term, or stream.. is that the same way you accept religion? Because religion has only the one tenet and there arent many ways to be a christian, muslim etc?
This is the definition I go by and personally approve of because I think it delves into the root of the whole matter.. the problem is patriachy.. it addresses that without demonising either sex.
Thank you Cocoa.
The fact is that feminism connotes different things to different people. Even Chimamanda, a feminist champion has once remarked regarding Beyoncé (another feminist champion I guess) “Still, her type of feminism is not mine”.
Personally, i’m a voltron for equal rights for women etc but I can’t be explaining where my ‘brand of feminism’ begins and where it ends. For that reason, don’t brand me if I haven’t branded myself. I don’t need to wear a name tag, and I can’t even feel ashamed about it.
Just one question, whats your opinion on inaliable rights?
inalienable*
New day, new political drama!
In the end everybody is a feminist. Let’s not have this argument
We are not all FEMINIST ojare its not by force, the generation of women after me will never be, i pray for two girls first then two boys. As your feminist people suggets the boys should be taught to do house chores i support but feminist women should teach their DAUGHTERS SOME ELECTRICALS in the house cos i just discovered that i would always need aman to do that for me, infact there are things a woman cannot do ohhh today i suffered if only my brother was around to on the generator chai, we need our men sha
When you seek to own a voice, seek to be respected, seek to attain a certain heights not traditionally woman , seek for your daughters to get better economic , social and educational exposure ; then what are you ? Feminism is as natural as striving to survive against all the odds of life. You don’t have to know CNA to be a feminist . It is as natural as waking up and regulating your sleep at night.
My mother, grandmother and aunties , most of whom were not lettered were all feminists. Nobody taught them to make their voice heard in the community, Nobody taught them to question certain norms that gave the males certain unfair advantage. Need I say that my grandmother ( though she became blind at the climax of her life ) was a terrible force to reckon with in her community.
I do not like the feminism label because I don’t know why I must were that label to be me when men do not wear labels to be themselves.
The more carefully we observe mankind, the more we are convinced that certain arguments are hopeless.
MLK wore the civil rights label. Mandela, the anti-apartheid sash. Things are not stable yet for women. So we wear what we must. That is those of us that take part in the effort.
No one hoses down a house that’s not on fire.
Thank God she even denounced the feminism movement on Twitter sef. The only thing worse than being a feminist is being a Twitter feminist. And the only thing worst than that is being a NIGERIAN TWITTER FEMINIST.
Not surprised Croatian President is not a feminist though. I mean look at her, look at her energy, her aura, the vibe she oozes out every time. Who in their right mind would see that kind of a woman and not love her…. Now compare that to your aunty Chichi that is always angry all the time. Shior
Anyways most of what you wrote here is utter crap… As usual (after all its BN) but I don’t have time to be doing analysis yet. Let me eat first.
That women can come on bn and agree and disagree with comments, that we can be arguing about a FEMALE presidential candidate, that we are liberated enough to research and come to conclusions right or wrong about issues is all credit to efforts fo feminist movements past. Opression of womens rights is a real issue. Lets never forget how privileged we are to be living in these times.
Also, if your arguments are always steeped in “it is not our culture” “it is against my religion”, You are likely to be on the wrong side of history. Ask Hitler, The people who crucified Christ, slave owners, Madibas captors and pro segregation activists.
“Your assumptions are your windows on the world. Scrub them off every once in a while, or the light won’t come in.”
― Isaac Asimov
I can’t even begin to think if all the things that are wrong with Eunice’s comments, if indeed she made them. These are an extremely myopic view of what feminism is. Catch- all phrases that we pander about. Basically, she has said that feminists are man-haters, rude, and arrogant.
Some of the issues raised in the tweets are actually a reflection of the changing cultural environment we are in. These changes did not arise out of being a feminist, but are simply economic and because some people are just I’ll mannered.
These statements don’t even go to the root of the issues.
Eunice, if you are reading this, we don’t expect you to be perfect all the time. But your statements, particularly towards such a principal issue must be informed and well considered.
You don’t have to be a feminist to understand what it’s about. Read.
You know I keep seeing this “women oppression” so I want to ask who and where are these women being oppressed?
If you know cannot answer the question, please don’t stress me this night.
I don’t find it sad or tiring, just funny. She has a right not to identify as feminist. People like Funmi Iyanda don’t either. Funmi still has my love and respects. Some people just don’t like labels. But I do not classify Eunice in this group based on her faux- understanding of the terminology from her tweets. The kind of reasoning you expect from a beer-parlour enthusiast, not a so-called presidential aspirant. Compare and contrast Kingsley Maghalu’s take on the subject (even though I don’t agree with some statements there) to what Eunice was parroting on Twitter. So no, I will not attack a Kingsley, because
1) He has a right to not identify as feminist.
2) He’s anti tokenism. I don’t believe in quota system.
3) Eunice initial tweets were about representation based on gender. No. 2 defeats this ideology. The concept of getting more women involved in politics and expecting a change in the societal position of women, is a LIE, rotflmao!
4) He argues from a position of meritocracy. Fine by me!
I can have a debate with a Kingsley, not a Eunice. Sorry, the attempt to equalize the two characters, ko le werk, lmao!