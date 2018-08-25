Serena Williams can no longer wear her Catsuit as French Open Changes Rules

Tennis Champion Serena Williams can no longer wear her skin-tight black catsuit at French Open as it is introducing a dress code to regulate players’ uniform.

French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli made this known in an interview in Tennis Magazine’s 500th edition, according to ESPN.

The regulation is important because “I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far,” Giudicelli said.

Giudicelli singled out Williams’ outfit at this year’s Roland Garros and said: ”It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.”

Williams had said the catsuit improved blood circulation and made her feel like a superhero. Serena was plagued with blood clots after birthing her daughter last September.

Roland Garros’ new rules won’t be as strict as Wimbledon’s, which require that players wear white, but will ”impose certain limits,” Giudicelli said.

Giudicelli said that the federation will be asking manufacturers for an advance look at players’ already designed outfits for the tournament.

Photo Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images