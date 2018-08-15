Stop Tobacco Sales to Kids, Health Ministry says in New Video

The Federal Ministry of Health has warned that the sales of tobacco to under aged kids is damaging to children as it affects their development in life.

According to the Ministry, the diseases associated with second-hand smoke that affect children include; respiratory and ear infections, asthma and sudden infant death.

The ministry released a video calling for the stoppage of tobacco sales to kids, adding that adults should not expose kids to tobacco or send them to buy tobacco products.

The Ministry noted that the National Tobacco Control Act 2015 prohibited the sales of cigarettes and other Tobacco products to underaged kids – those below the age of 18.

According to the ministry, implementation would begin soon to enforce the law but public awareness efforts will herald the activity.

Watch video below: