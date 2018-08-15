WATCH: Sam Adeyemi on What Churches are Supposed to Do with “church money”

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre (DCC) Sam Adeyemi, in a clip shared on Instagram, has spoken about what churches are supposed to do with what he called “church money”.

He said:

The primary thing that was done in the bible is what we (referring to DCC) do: take care of the welfare of church members.

I believe that every new testament church should ensure, that what they did in Acts of the Apostles is what is done in the church; they did not allow anyone to go to bed hungry.

That is the obligation we’ve put on ourselves in our church, that no one will go to go to bed hungry. That’s part of what a church does with church money.