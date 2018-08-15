WATCH: Sam Adeyemi on What Churches are Supposed to Do with “church money”

BellaNaija

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre (DCC) Sam Adeyemi, in a clip shared on Instagram, has spoken about what churches are supposed to do with what he called “church money”.

He said:

The primary thing that was done in the bible is what we (referring to DCC) do: take care of the welfare of church members.

I believe that every new testament church should ensure, that what they did in Acts of the Apostles is what is done in the church; they did not allow anyone to go to bed hungry.

That is the obligation we’ve put on ourselves in our church, that no one will go to go to bed hungry. That’s part of what a church does with church money.

    Opposite is the case nowadays, some of these pastors all they do is extort the poor in their churches to fund their expensive lifestyle… so sad. That was how i went to my aunt’s church sometime ago and the pastor after sermon was soliciting for funds to send his son abroad for his masters, i was so shocked there are people in that church who can’t even afford a decent meal but he wanted his son to go study abroad.

