Sam Adeyemi talks Religion, Cultural Influence and Leadership on Teju Babyface’s Podcast

Nigerian talk show host Olateju Oyelakin, aka Teju Babyface, has shared a new episode of his insightful show, “The Teju Babyface Deep Dive Podcast.”

In this episode, Teju Babyface sits with the senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi.

Sam Adeyemi talks about how the culture of a society influences religion, how religion also has the power to shape culture in turn, the leadership problem in our society, the importance of succession, the disconnect between the younger generation and the older generation, and more.

Listen to the podcast here.

Watch: