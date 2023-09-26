Connect with us

BN TV

Sam Adeyemi talks Religion, Cultural Influence and Leadership on Teju Babyface's Podcast

Beauty BN TV Events Living Style

All The Looks Worth Seeing From The Private Screening Party Of The Real Housewives Of Lagos 2

BN TV

Hey Fit Fam! Try This Pawpaw Smoothie Recipe by Dobby’s Signature

BN TV

Venita chats with Ebuka about Her Relationship with Adekunle and Her Experience in Biggie’s House | Watch

BN TV

An Exclusive Tour of Jackie Aina’s Villa, Courtesy of Tayo Aina

BN TV

Spice Up Your Cooking with Chef Tolani's Unique Roasted Spice Mixtures

BN TV

Try Something Unique With Flo Chinyere's Tomato-Free Jollof Rice Recipe

BN TV

Geena's Delicious Twist on Ofada Jollof Rice is a Must-Try | Watch

BN TV

Velvety Foodies Unveils Her Delicious Akara Recipe

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie Shares Irresistible Biscoff & Coconut Puff Puff Recipe

BN TV

Sam Adeyemi talks Religion, Cultural Influence and Leadership on Teju Babyface’s Podcast

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian talk show host Olateju Oyelakin, aka Teju Babyface, has shared a new episode of his insightful show, “The Teju Babyface Deep Dive Podcast.”

In this episode, Teju Babyface sits with the senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi.

Sam Adeyemi talks about how the culture of a society influences religion, how religion also has the power to shape culture in turn, the leadership problem in our society, the importance of succession, the disconnect between the younger generation and the older generation, and more.

Listen to the podcast here.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Is It a Woman’s Duty To Keep Her Husband In a Marriage?

These Tweets From People Sharing the Dumbest Things They Did As Kids Will Leave You in Stitches

Nympha Nzeribe: How to Thrive as an Emerging Fashion Designer

Mfonobong Inyang: The Importance of Documentation in Preserving Legacy

Udochi Mbalewe: The Bliss and Peril of Newlyweds
css.php