Lindsay Lohan hit in the face after accusing Homeless Family of Trafficking Children on Instagram Live

29.09.2018

Lindsay Lohan

Fans of actress Lindsay Lohan are shocked after she appeared to be accusing a homeless family of being child traffickers in a video on her Instagram Live.

The actress had been riding in a car in what TMZ has said is Moscow when she spotted a homeless family by the roadside.

Lohan approached the family which she identifies as “Syrian refugees,” seemingly trying to help, and offers to have their kids come watch “on a television or a computer.”

After Lohan became increasingly hostile, the family begins to leave. Lohan told the mother, “You should be a hard-working woman and you should be doing what you can for your children, so they have a better life.”

The actress followed them, speaking to her Instagram Live video saying that the parents were “child trafficking” and telling the family they were “ruining Arab culture.”

As she continued to follow the family, the mother seemingly turned back toward Lohan. A gasp is then heard and the camera shakes.

Lohan began to cry and grabbed the side of her face, saying she was slapped by the woman.

Twitter users soon began criticizing the actress for what some have described as “white savior” complex.

See a few of the tweets:

  • baby4u2 September 30, 2018 at 3:42 am

    That accent, oh boy. Reminds me of Nigerians changing accent in UK and US. However, she got what she was looking for. No pity to give. Sorry

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Dayo September 30, 2018 at 5:46 am

    She was so DUMB on so many levels. Lucky she didn’t get hurt bad…

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • I’mJustSayn’ September 30, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Retardness

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • STACEE SEVERINO October 1, 2018 at 12:14 am

    She is such an idiot omg. I would have knocked her out if she were to touch even my dog let alone my child! Get a real life Lindsey and stop bothering others!!

    Love this! 5 Reply
