BN Exclusive: TV Host Ada Slim and Her Beau Karl Fredrik Skärgård are Getting Married Today #Adakarl

Adanne Oronu aka Ada Slim who is a TV Host and Nollywood Filmmaker is getting married to her forever love Karl Fredrik Skärgård Engineer in Lagos today! We are so excited to bring you this wedding exclusively!

The couple met in New York and fell in love immediately. The groom Karl knew that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Ada. So, he wasted no time in making this known to her with his words and actions. Ada was mesmerised at his love and unwavering commitment. All her doubts were cleared with each moment she spent with him. The couple had their traditional wedding on the 29th March 2018.

