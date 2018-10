Nigeria’s Super Eagles have won their second consecutive title at the 7’s Football League tournament in the Philippines.

The Super Eagles defeated Ghana FC in the 7-a-side final in a penalty shoot, Manila Times shared.

The Ghanaian side has scored the first goal in the 33rd minute, but Nigeria equalized soon after in the 49th minute.

This is their second win in a row after bringing home the title in 2017.

Photo Credit: 7sfootballleague