Evans says the Police have killed “more than 30 people in my presence”

Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, has told the court that officers with the Nigeria Police Force have killed more than 30 people in his presence.

Evans said this during the trial where he and his alleged accomplices Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Victor Aduba, and Ogechi Uchechukwu, are facing charges on conspiracy and kidnapping, Punch reports.

Evans said 5 people were killed before him at a place he called the Inspector General Guest House in Ikoyi.

Describing the killing of one of those people, Evans said:

At the backyard of the guesthouse, I saw some people that I was paraded with. They put chains on their legs. Some of them had bullet wounds on their legs and Mr. Phillip (a police officer) ordered Idowu Haruna to bring a big brown cellotape, handkerchief and polythene bags. Idowu Haruna forced a handkerchief into the mouth of one of them. He used the cellotape to tightly tape his mouth and face and put a polythene bag over his head and cellotaped it. He used another polythene bag and cellotaped it for the second time and they left the man on the ground. The man was shaking on the ground, he urinated on his body; he defecated on his body and after a while, he went quiet. Idowu Haruna went to the man, stepped on his body, but he did not respond and Haruna told me, “Can you see I have traveled him?” I was brought before them and I started begging, asking them what they wanted me to do and they told me to cooperate with them. I promised to do anything they wanted me to do. Phillip asked them to take me back to the house and he asked if I knew the method of the killing and I said no, he said that it was called “Saddam Hussein.” He said that there was no way an autopsy can predict the cause of death of the five people they had just killed. The story I told the court was never an afterthought, SARS killed more than 30 people in my presence, and the killings took place at the IG’s guesthouse in Ikoyi.