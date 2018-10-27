Fayose reportedly struggles to meet Bail Conditions, spending Weekend in Prison

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has, according to Premium Times, failed to meet the bail conditions set by the judge.

Fayose, who was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was charged with 11 counts of conspiracy and money laundering.

Fayose’s bail was set at ₦50 million, with 2 sureties with 3 years tax clearance to issue a ₦50 million bond in a reputable bank.

The former governor has however been said to struggle with the conditions, failing to meet them before the close of business on Friday.

He is expected to remain in custody at the Ikoyi Prison through the weekend.

His spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, has said the conditions were in fact met, but the judge, Mojisola Olatoregun, was out of office by the time the documentation was ready. He said:

There are two questions. Has he met his bail conditions? The answer is yes. All the documents were brought to the court around 2 pm by that time the judge had left.