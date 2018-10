Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has been granted bail to the tune of ₦50 million by the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Punch reports that the judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun granted the former governor bail with two sureties in like sum.

Fayose was charged before the court on 11 counts of fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge has asked that he remain in custody until the bail conditions have been fulfilled.