All the Photos! Kemi Adetiba, Michelle Dede, Sola Sobowale, Ini Dima-Okojie at ‘King of Boys’ Premiere

On Sunday, Kemi Adetiba‘s highly anticipated Nollywood film ‘King of Boys‘ had its grand premiere.

The theme of the night was Gangster Royalty and trust our Nigerian celebrities to bring out their A game.

From Noble Igwe‘s military attire to Michele Dede‘s all-black ensemble to Adesua Etomi‘s gold jumpsuit to Ini Dima-Okojie‘s pink chic gangster fit and of course Ebuka Obi-Uchendu‘s agbada-suit hybrid, it was definitely a night to remember.

The befitting entrance of the King of Boys herself Sola Sobowale was one of the many highlights of the night.

