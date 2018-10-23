BellaNaija

All the Photos! Kemi Adetiba, Michelle Dede, Sola Sobowale, Ini Dima-Okojie at ‘King of Boys’ Premiere

23.10.2018 at By 7 Comments

On Sunday, Kemi Adetiba‘s highly anticipated Nollywood film ‘King of Boys‘ had its grand premiere.

The theme of the night was Gangster Royalty and trust our Nigerian celebrities to bring out their A game.

From Noble Igwe‘s military attire to Michele Dede‘s all-black ensemble to Adesua Etomi‘s gold jumpsuit to Ini Dima-Okojie‘s pink chic gangster fit and of course Ebuka Obi-Uchendu‘s agbada-suit hybrid, it was definitely a night to remember.

The befitting entrance of the King of Boys herself Sola Sobowale was one of the many highlights of the night.

See all the fab photos below:

Kemi Adetiba

Sola Sobowale

Ade Laoye

Adebola Williams

Anto Lecky

Adesua Etomi

BamBam

Banks Omishore

Colette Otusheso

Dare Art Alade

Dele Adetiba

Dele and Kemi Adetiba

Demola Adedoyin

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Eunice Omole

Eyinna Nwigwe

Folu Storms

Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi

IK and Olo Osakioduwa

Ill Bliss

Adohra

Yolanda Okereke

Ini Dima-Okojie

Ireti Doyle

Issac Geralds

Jimmie

Jumoke Adenowo

Laila Johnson-Salami

Lami Phillips-Gbadamosi

Latasha Ngwube

Michelle Dede

Mimi Onolaja

Mo Abudu

Mayen Adetiba

Noble Igwe

Richard Nnadi

Sess Beats

Seyi Shey

Sharon Ooja

Shawn Faqua

Stephanie Busari

Tola Odunsi

Tope Oshin

Toyin Abraham

Toyin Lawani

7 Comments on All the Photos! Kemi Adetiba, Michelle Dede, Sola Sobowale, Ini Dima-Okojie at ‘King of Boys’ Premiere
  • anonymous October 23, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    what exactly is happening here? Ki lo n sele gann

    Love this! 29 Reply
    • Catherinee October 24, 2018 at 9:16 am

      The theme is Gangsta Royalty

      Love this! 7 Reply
  • chidi October 23, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    it most be really cold in Lagos

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • chidi October 23, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    “must

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • ProudNigerian October 23, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Aubry Sola you are an amazing actress but please MA can you stop the bleaching. Your loving fan😗

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Umar October 23, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    I like Adesua and bambam’s outfit

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Chommy October 23, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Ini dima okogie, sheyi Shay, adesua, Mitchell Dede, toyin lawani, Anto lecky, Aunty iretiola, Aunty shola shobowale, ebuka, Noble igwe, demola adedoyin, IK and wiffy. U guys nailed it👍

    Love this! 1 Reply
