Akwa Ibom Principal flogs Corps Member, apologises Afterwards

A secondary school principal has apologised for flogging a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Abak, Akwa Ibom state.

According to Daily Trust, the principal of Government Technical College Friday Udoka made the apology at the NYSC state secretariat on Monday, saying the incident was not deliberate, that he did it out of anger.

According to the report, Udoka flogged the corps member Olaitan Adeola Kolawole because she wrote her friend, Dolapo Victoria‘s name in the school’s register for attendance that day when Victoria wasn’t present.

The incident was said to have taken place on Friday, October 19th, 2018.

“No man is perfect, I have not beaten a corps member before. I am very sorry for using a cane on a corps member. Adeola, I am very sorry for what happened,” Udoka said at the reconciliation meeting.

“When I went back home, I felt bad for beating a woman. It is not true that I dragged the corps member out of my office and flogged her before the students. This is a man that behaves like a father, but I don’t know what happened that I behaved rudely with you. Please forgive me.

“The mistake will not repeat itself. Whatever is the cost of your treatment, I will bear the cost,” he added.

Kolawole who accepted the apology said: “For an elder to apologize for his mistake, I forgive him. I accept his apology. My parents wanted to take up the matter, but I will talk to them not to pursue the case as they wanted.”

The state’s commissioner for education Victor Inoka who was at the meeting also donated N50,000 to Kolawole’s treatment.

Speaking at the meeting, Amusu Julius, the state co-ordinator of the NYSC scheme said the commissioner stepped in as he was writing his report to the corps directorate and asked that the reconciliation meeting be arranged.