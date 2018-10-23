Akwa Ibom Principal flogs Corps Member, apologises Afterwards

A secondary school principal has apologised for flogging a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Abak, Akwa Ibom state.
According to Daily Trust, the principal of Government Technical College Friday Udoka made the apology at the NYSC state secretariat on Monday, saying the incident was not deliberate, that he did it out of anger.
According to the report, Udoka flogged the corps member Olaitan Adeola Kolawole because she wrote her friend, Dolapo Victoria‘s name in the school’s register for attendance that day when Victoria wasn’t present.
The incident was said to have taken place on Friday, October 19th, 2018.
“No man is perfect, I have not beaten a corps member before. I am very sorry for using a cane on a corps member. Adeola, I am very sorry for what happened,” Udoka said at the reconciliation meeting.
“When I went back home, I felt bad for beating a woman. It is not true that I dragged the corps member out of my office and flogged her before the students. This is a man that behaves like a father, but I don’t know what happened that I behaved rudely with you. Please forgive me.
“The mistake will not repeat itself. Whatever is the cost of your treatment, I will bear the cost,” he added.
Kolawole who accepted the apology said: “For an elder to apologize for his mistake, I forgive him. I accept his apology. My parents wanted to take up the matter, but I will talk to them not to pursue the case as they wanted.”
The state’s commissioner for education Victor Inoka who was at the meeting also donated N50,000 to Kolawole’s treatment.
Speaking at the meeting, Amusu Julius, the state co-ordinator of the NYSC scheme said the commissioner stepped in as he was writing his report to the corps directorate and asked that the reconciliation meeting be arranged.
Nigeria we hail thee! This is a typical example of why this country will keep on sliding. So the next time the corp member writes an absentees name the principal will just turn the other way. Both principal and corp member (if proven) should have been fired for their offences. There is no consequence for wrong doing. We keep on forgiving and the society we rots away.
You are a Big fool..Idiot..it’s because of people like you Nigeria can never move forward..what will firing them prove and teach other people..you are very stupid for taking out time to type this bullshit
Lynn, I guess you benefit from chaos thus you are shocked at Paul’s recommending consequences. Nigeria continues to decay and the common people suffer because we typically do not care about the other person. We complain but do not suggest solutions. Things like this and corruption will continue in this country until there is proper punishment for wrong doing. Well, some people thrive in chaos but unfortunately, the majority suffer,
@Adu/Paul, it’s not either no punishment or flogging! There’s a whole range of options between getting away scot-free and getting flogged.
BTW, no human being should really be flogged (we are not living in the dark ages), and if this moron could think nothing of flogging a university graduate staff member, who is technically a staff colleague only the Good Lord knows what he does to the quasi-slaves (house-helps in the Nigerian vernacular) that he likely keeps at home. Lord, please drag this nation into human civilization!
Wetin blind man wan do dey im belle.
SMH.. The audacity! 😭
No consequences for battery? Wow, it really is a man’s world
Desola, I do not think it is a gender issue. After all, many women (and men) batter their houseboys regularly without consequence. It is more of a power/authority issue, and the fact that frankly many Nigerians are simply not civilized (even many supposedly “educated” ones)!