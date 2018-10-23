BellaNaija

Abuja-Kaduna rail Running at 90km/h because “we don’t want to kill cows” – Amaechi

23.10.2018 at By 3 Comments

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has said that the Abuja-Kaduna rail line is moving at 90km/h and it’s so “because there are cows everywhere, and we don’t want to kill cows.”

According to Vanguard, Amaechi said:

The reason why we want to go back to narrow gauge is because between Lagos and Kano, we have 30 million tonnes of cargo. Even if you do three rail lines, it cannot be enough.

It took us 14 days to move coaches from Lagos to Abuja; everyday we go and ask, how far, they say we are near Ogun state… 14 days.

But if it were rail, the same day, it will get to Abuja. The kind of construction we are doing is 120 kilometres per hour (Km/h), it is a speed train.

We are doing 90km/h with Abuja to Kaduna, the reason we are doing 90km/h is because there are cows everywhere, and we don’t want to kill cows. The other day they tried 100 and they killed how many cows, and they said ‘you people should replace the cows you killed.

From that day, I have said let us maintain the 90km/h; at 120km/h you get to Kaduna in one hour. You can work in Kaduna and live in Abuja. It was initially one, but now, we have done four locomotives with 14 coaches.

  • Akpeno October 23, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    LOL!!! Seriously???? This is an acceptable explanation? chai!!!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Ovadje October 23, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Good thinking Bros. If you kill cows, how will they vote for you in 2019?

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz October 24, 2018 at 9:05 am

    I believe the so called herdsmen are not blind, this is very simple keep your herd of the tracks. So that means we can never have a bullet train in Nigeria?

    Love this! 6 Reply
