Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Dele Momodu had the Best Birthday even while in Isolation ❤

Inspired Scoop

Mo Abudu Lets Us All Know that Our Voices Matter by Teaching Sky News about African Hair

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

We are Crushing on Mercy Johnson Okojie & her Adorable Family 💖

Inspired Music Scoop

ID Cabasa's story about Failure & Bouncing Back is so Inspiring

Scoop Sweet Spot

It's a Baby Girl for Chidinma & Wilfred Ndidi 😍

Scoop

Pro-FIFA Player Daniel "Dox Ose" Osemeudiame Attempts to Break the Guinness World Record with a 4-Day Game Marathon

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Signed Sealed Delivered! Adeolu Adefarasin is Officially a Married Man

Music Scoop

Will Smith makes a Comeback to the Rap World & the Back Story is Inspiring

Scoop

Meet Amarachukwu Allison the Nigerian doctor who Detected the Index Case of the Novel Coronavirus in Nigeria 👏🏽

Music Scoop

Alicia Keys Opens up on the Complicated Relationship she had with her Dad to Encourage those Going Through Same

Scoop

Dele Momodu had the Best Birthday even while in Isolation ❤

BellaNaija.com

Published

29 mins ago

 on

Dele Momodu turned 60 on Saturday, and although physical distancing rules may stop him from throwing a party, it’s not stopping his loved ones from showing him SO MUCH LOVE.

While the media mogul had a quiet celebration with his family in his home, love for him poured in from across the world, coming first from Australia, and then everywhere else, including from President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

View this post on Instagram

My sincere gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the kind gesture of this congratulatory message… Highest regards to The President and Commander-in-Chief… STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE PRESIDENT BUHARI REJOICES WITH DELE MOMODU AT 60 President Muhammadu Buhari greets journalist/publisher, Ayobamidele Abayomi Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu, popularly known as Dele Momodu, on the occasion of his 60th birthday May 16, 2020. The President congratulates Momodu on hitting the milestone in good health and sound mind, wishing him greater contributions to the further emancipation of Nigeria in the years and decades to come. President Buhari rejoices with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the Publisher of Ovation International, saying he has left his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country. He wishes Momodu greater profundity of thoughts as he engages with readers of his weekly column, PENdulum. Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity

A post shared by CHIEF DR DELE MOMODU (@delemomoduovation) on

There were also messages from former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, and the Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard-Taylor.

TY BelloRotimi Amaechi, and Segun Odegbami also sent their felicitations and good wishes.

After all the well wishes, Dele Momodu settled with his family in their home to take photos and cut a birthday cake. See photos from the quiet celebration:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chukwuma Aguwa: Wanna Get Into the Basics of Mutual Funds? Read This!

Ngozi Florence Ojeogwu: Washing Your Hair, a Major Tip For Clear Facial Skin

Oyindamola Rowaiye: Hey Business Owners, Here Are a Few Things to Know About the Millennial Mom!

Michael Afenfia: Breakfast with Governor Ayade

Ada Njemanze: Are Business Cards Still Relevant and Effective in 2020?
Advertisement
css.php