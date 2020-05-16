Scoop
Dele Momodu had the Best Birthday even while in Isolation ❤
Dele Momodu turned 60 on Saturday, and although physical distancing rules may stop him from throwing a party, it’s not stopping his loved ones from showing him SO MUCH LOVE.
While the media mogul had a quiet celebration with his family in his home, love for him poured in from across the world, coming first from Australia, and then everywhere else, including from President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
View this post on Instagram
My sincere gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the kind gesture of this congratulatory message… Highest regards to The President and Commander-in-Chief… STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE PRESIDENT BUHARI REJOICES WITH DELE MOMODU AT 60 President Muhammadu Buhari greets journalist/publisher, Ayobamidele Abayomi Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu, popularly known as Dele Momodu, on the occasion of his 60th birthday May 16, 2020. The President congratulates Momodu on hitting the milestone in good health and sound mind, wishing him greater contributions to the further emancipation of Nigeria in the years and decades to come. President Buhari rejoices with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the Publisher of Ovation International, saying he has left his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country. He wishes Momodu greater profundity of thoughts as he engages with readers of his weekly column, PENdulum. Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity
There were also messages from former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, and the Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard-Taylor.
TY Bello, Rotimi Amaechi, and Segun Odegbami also sent their felicitations and good wishes.
After all the well wishes, Dele Momodu settled with his family in their home to take photos and cut a birthday cake. See photos from the quiet celebration: