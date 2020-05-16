Dele Momodu had the Best Birthday even while in Isolation ❤

Dele Momodu turned 60 on Saturday, and although physical distancing rules may stop him from throwing a party, it’s not stopping his loved ones from showing him SO MUCH LOVE.

While the media mogul had a quiet celebration with his family in his home, love for him poured in from across the world, coming first from Australia, and then everywhere else, including from President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

There were also messages from former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, and the Vice President of Liberia, Jewel Howard-Taylor.

TY Bello, Rotimi Amaechi, and Segun Odegbami also sent their felicitations and good wishes.

After all the well wishes, Dele Momodu settled with his family in their home to take photos and cut a birthday cake. See photos from the quiet celebration: