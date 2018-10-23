DSS did not Help Kanu Escape – Spokesperson

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that it did not help IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu escape the country.

DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya made this known in a statement on Monday. He said:

The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the malicious report suggesting that five of its personnel allegedly aided Nnamdi Kanu, the self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to escape his abode in Umuahia, Abia State on 14th September, 2017.

The Service wishes to state that the news is fake, mischievous and defamatory. It is nothing but a figment of the imagination of the originators. The public should, by now, have noted the antics of Kanu, IPOB and their collaborators whose stock in trade is to peddle unfounded rumours, gossips and propaganda aimed at subverting the government, its key agencies and Officials.

The DSS is aware that some unscrupulous elements are keen on exploiting the situation to constitute a nuisance to the freedom of all persons as guaranteed in the Constitution and as well disrupt the forthcoming general elections. The DSS will not idly standby and watch these undesirable elements achieve their aims.

It is to be further emphasized that the indissolubility, unity and indivisibility of our beloved country is sacred. Obstructive planners against the unity of Nigeria should, therefore, know that no individual(s) or group(s) can be bigger than this country.

The DSS uses this medium to reassure residents of their safety and its commitment to provide the enabling environment for peace and stability in the country.