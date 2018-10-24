BellaNaija

She Writes Woman’s Hauwa Ojeifo nominated for MTV EMA Generation Change Award

We're so excited for Hauwa Ojeifo who has been nominated for the MTV EMA Generation Change Award.

The award, which is being given out for the first time, recognizes inspiring, young changemakers of the world.”

The EMA described Hauwa as a “change-maker who founded a movement of love, hope and support to give mental health a voice in Nigeria.”

Others nominated for the award include climate activist Xiuhtezcatl “X” Martinez, the rapper who uses her voice to fight child marriage Sonita Alizadeh, 17-year-old Syrian refugee Mohamed Al Jounde, and 20-year-old LGBTQ+ and mental health activist Ellen Jones. 

You can vote for Hauwa by retweeting the EMA tweet.

