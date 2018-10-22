Fayose pleads Not Guilty to Fraud Charges

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has appeared before the Federal High Court in Lagos where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of ₦6.9 billion fraud.

Vanguard reports that Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), along with his company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on an 11-count charge.

Fayose’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi, a former Attorney General of the Federation, told the court that the bail notice of his client has been served to the prosecution, and the EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, confirmed it, saying the court required time to reply.

The case has been adjourned until October 24, with Fayose to be remanded in custody until his bail is set.