Fayose pleads Not Guilty to Fraud Charges

22.10.2018

Fayose pleads Not Guilty in Court | BellaNaijaFormer Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has appeared before the Federal High Court in Lagos where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of ₦6.9 billion fraud.

Vanguard reports that Fayose is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), along with his company, Spotless Investment Ltd, on an 11-count charge.

Fayose’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi, a former Attorney General of the Federation, told the court that the bail notice of his client has been served to the prosecution, and the EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, confirmed it, saying the court required time to reply.

The case has been adjourned until October 24, with Fayose to be remanded in custody until his bail is set.

  • gbaskelebo October 22, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    Before nko? He should have said he is guilty?

  • Saint October 22, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    A Man With Good Mind Is A Free Man

