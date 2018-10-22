Osinbajo says Religious Leaders sometimes Urge him not to sack Corrupt Officials

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that when he decides to sack a government official discovered to be corrupt, he gets calls from religious and political leaders urging him not to.
The Cable reports that Osinbajo said this while speaking at the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit plenary on corruption and rule of law.
The event is taking place in Abuja, where Osinbajo sat in a keynote chat moderated by Oxford professor Ngaire Woods.
The Vice President shared that the Nigerian elite are sometimes the reason why corrupt government remain in public positions.
Who would you rather listen to? God or men? I think Osibajo needs to do what is right irrespective of what anyone says.
I have a question – why do lawyers and accountants have a monopoly and infringe on our economic freedom and right to earn a living in this country?
Osibanja…let there be transparency
It’s the government’s job to enforce laws not the elites. Corruption will never go away, the goal is to make sure there’s consequences to an extent. elites everywhere always have a voice. If that’s the case no one will be prosecuted and serve time. The eelites in wall street, everywhere probably did everything to stop Bernie madoff, Bill Cosby not to go to jail but someone had to be held responsible for crime they are accused of then proven guilty
Bishops, pastors and imam no go flex, where does their igbadun come from.
Blame game!